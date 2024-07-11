The Bonfire of the Democrats
We are witnessing the makings of a bad mix of ambition, apathy, politics and greed.
We were really hoping to make today’s newsletter squarely about the implications of the Law of the Sea Treaty but, you know, this Biden storyline! And so, we’ve decided to dutifully keep covering it, with a mix of some fresh reporting, exclusive focus group data, and a poignant plea by Bill to the Democratic Party establishment.
Happy Thursday! [It’s not Friday, right?]
The Real Conspiracy of Democratic Elites
Biden’s campaign team, the influencers on his payroll, and a small cadre of loud political obsessives have argued this past week that there is a cabal of hand-wringing elites engaged in a palace coup against the will of Democratic base voters.
“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites — now I’m not talking about you guys — the elites in the party, ‘Oh, they know so much more.’ Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me,” Biden said in an appearance on Morning Joe, the breakfast show of choice for coastal elites.
Nancy Lee Grahn, a white actress on daytime soap operas, offered a representative sample of how that argument was playing out on social media.
This frame—that there is a cloistered, privileged media class playing games with democracy for shits and giggles while the average Democrat pines for Dark Brandon—is a compelling one. That’s because it presents clear, digestible heroes (marginalized Americans worried about how Trump 2.0 could hurt them) and villains (know-it-all limousine liberal environmentalists who are personally protected from the Trumpian threat).
But here’s the main problem with that story. It’s just not true. In fact, as Ezra Klein shared with me on yesterday’s podcast, the opposite is what’s taking place.
The real conspiracy is that the Democratic elites are the ones protecting Biden. They don’t believe he can win and they are sanguine about what a second Trump term would look like. And their “stay the course” talking points are merely an attempt to manipulate the desperate and worried Democratic base voters who are willing to do whatever it takes to beat Trump.
Here’s Klein:
Klein: “You don't know how the party can replace him. You don't want to be blamed for any of this. You just stay quiet and walk the calm path to defeat. I think it is clear. …People are weighing this set of things. Like,‘it would be quite unpleasant for me personally to come out against the president as an elected official in an Democratic party and weighing what will happen if Donald Trump wins’ and saying, in a revealed preference way, ‘I can live with Donald Trump winning.’ And I've had people say that to me off the record, to be fair.
Tim Miller: Really?
Klein: “… I’ve had top Democrats say to me basically something like, ‘I don’t know why all these Democrats who think Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy are acting the way they are. But the reason I’m acting the way I am is because I don’t think that.’”
You can live with Trump?! Are you sure??? Like really, really sure?
These fuckers are out there telling those of us who are desperately arguing that the Democrats should present a path to victory, that we are helping Trump by demanding this bare minimum. Meanwhile, in private, they have come to terms with Trump winning.
Outrageous.
Grassroots Democrats who genuinely care about beating Trump should demand more from those they have entrusted with the responsibility to represent the party and successfully beat the Trumpian threat that they have been assured is existential.
—Tim Miller
Speaking of existential…
If I took a drink every time someone in one of my focus groups used the phrase “the lesser of two evils” to describe how they make their vote choice, I would die of alcohol poisoning.
But there’s another thread that’s emerging: voters comparing Joe Biden to their aging relatives who won’t give up their car keys. That’s not an analogy you want to hear with democracy on the line. On Wednesday, these comparisons were more common than ever among the voters I talked to—a group made up of those who cast ballots for Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 but were now undecided.
“I've seen firsthand how difficult it is to get, you know, mom's driver's license or aging parents’ license away from them,” one participant said. “What does that look like when it's the president of the United States?”
This is fundamental to understanding voters’ fears about Biden’s age. They are disinclined to give him the benefit of the doubt because many have seen this all before. They don’t want their octogenarian father (or grandfather) running the country, let alone driving a car.
Most of these voters believed Biden should leave the race: “Letting him continue to run is like not taking the keys away from your parents,” one said. “Anyone’s letting him run to this point is just being weak.”
—Sarah Longwell
How The Elites Should Act
I’m still recovering from venturing into Trump’s lizard brain yesterday, so this morning I won’t expostulate at length. I do want to make one point, building on the excellent items you’ve just read.
Sarah reports that the participants in this week’s focus groups of Clinton 2016 and Biden 2020 voters are very concerned about Biden’s age and his capacity to govern for another term.
As they should be. And as they have been for a long time.
There has always been wide support for the idea that Biden should be a one-term president. Biden himself said in March 2020 that he viewed himself as “a bridge, not anything else.”
Obviously the evidence of Biden’s decline, in the debate two weeks ago and more broadly evident in recent months, only makes that sentiment more powerful. It’s reasonable for voters to want Biden to be a one-term president.
It’s not reasonable, on the other hand, to have Donald Trump as our next president. And a majority of Americans have also consistently balked at that, as well. There’s not as big a majority in resistance to that prospect as there should be, but still, it’s a majority.
So Americans don’t want Trump, and they think Biden is too old. They are right on both counts.
Which brings us to Tim’s piece. Most of the time, in a representative democracy, voters have no direct way to effectuate their wishes and to solve the problems they see. It is the job of elites—representative and responsive and responsible elites—to help do this.
Every society is going to have elites. In a liberal democracy, we try to structure things so that the power of those elites is checked. We try to see to it that elites are responsive to the broader public, that they can check and balance each other, and that, hopefully, they have a real sense of responsibility as well.
There is an organization that has been devised to try to tie together elites and the public in necessary and beneficial ways. That organization is the modern political party. Modern democracy depends on political parties to tie together the people and the elites, to ensure the circulation of elites, to arrange as much as possible for elites to be both responsive and responsible.
The failure of the Republican Party to do one of the main things a political party is supposed to do—to check truly malevolent demagogues—is a signal elite failure of the last decade. It’s been terrible to see for those of us who once had an attachment to and respect for that party. More important, it’s been terrible for the country.
Now it’s the Democratic Party that is being put to the test. Can Democratic elites get Joe Biden to step aside? Can they then arrange a process that allows for an open competition whose result will be responsive to public sentiment? This process will be somewhat more reminiscent of the old way convention delegates, influenced by party elites, selected presidential candidates. It produced some pretty good presidents!
This is the historic task of the elites of the Democratic Party today.
A Democratic Party that can rise to the occasion, and help arrange for Joe Biden to step aside in favor of a candidate able to win in 2024 and fit to serve for the next four years, would be a party whose voters and elites would be worthy of respect and support.
—William Kristol
Quick Hits....
Sam Stein asks: Upset at Biden for Sticking It Out? Blame the Voters. Why the voters? The president’s ability to survive has little to do with the steps he’s taken. It’s because voters can be weird and inconsistent.
“About a third of [Barack] Obama ’08 voters thought he might have been born in a foreign country. They still voted for him,” said Stu Stevens, the longtime GOP political operative who, under Donald Trump, grew disaffected with his party. “How many 1992 [Bill] Clinton voters thought he was trustworthy and honest? How many 2024 voters think a convicted felon should be president?”
“We have a strange human ability to hold contradictory ideas and decide which to ignore,” he added. “People are weird and inconsistent.”
Cheap Shots...
Sarah Longwell. Your focus group members are "...a group made up of those who cast ballots for Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 but were now undecided."
What does that mean? Undecided. Are they undecided on voting for Biden or for Trump? Are they undecided about voting at all?
Can you please explain the thinking of someone who would be undecided about saving America from another Trump administration because Biden is showing signs of cognitive decline?
Project 2025 was publish in April 2023 by The Heritage Foundation, apparently written by hundreds of conservations but most prominently Donald Trump' administration officials. It was not written by Trump - who can barely sign his own name - but by a coalition of Trumpers, MAGAs, and other conservative organizations. This document says "the Trump administration relied heavily on Heritage's 'Mandate' for policy guidance, and embracing nearly two-thirds of Heritage's proposals . . ."
In 1925, nearly 100 years ago, Mein Kampf was published. It was an autobiographical manifesto that "describes the process by which Hitler became antisemitic and outlines his political ideology and future plans for Germany." (Wikipedia)
Published in 1997, The Foundations of Geopolitics primarily written by Aleksandr Dugin (Putin was presumed to be the ghost writer) includes Vladimir Putin's presidential goals and the post-communist future for Russia. These Russian goals - much like Hitler's book - discuss the annihilation of other countries (Ukraine), the destruction of the United States democracy, a take-over of France and Germany, return Russia to it's pre-NATO borders, and re-establish Russia to the glory days of the Soviet Union.
To restore Russia to the USSR timeframe, Putin intends to replicate the USSR model and place a leader in each country who is loyal to Russia. In the United States, this leader is Donald Trump and in France this leader is Marie LePen. Both Eric and Don Jr. confirmed that the Trump Organization (www.businessinsider.com) and (www.vanityfair.com) has received $100 million from Russian banks. According to The Washington Post, "Marine Le Pen received a $9.4 million-euro loan ($9.8 million dollars) from Russia's shadowy finance world."
Under Putin's dictatorship, Russian banks are managed by the KGB/FSB. They give loans - per Putin's instructions - to foreigners for two reasons - laundry black cash or bribe a foreigner to work for Russia.
I lived and worked in six dictator-led countries over a period of 20 years. I wrote From Democracy to Democrazy by Graham as a warning to all Americans about the Trump - Russia relationship. It is a bestseller on Amazon, and provides Americans the Russian blueprint for transforming American democracy into a dictator form of government. For example, the Russian DUMA (their Congress) supports Putin on all issues due to fear - that their family or themselves will be killed if they do not agree with Putin. The U.S. Congress did not complete the Trump impeachment process due to fear. Gonzales (R) from Ohio was one of the few Americans who voted to impeach Trump. Due to threats, he refused to run for re-election and hired 24-hour armed protection for his family.
Project 2025 (in the United States) is not dissimilar from Mein Kampf published in 1925 (Germany), or from The Foundations of Geopolitics published in 1997 (in Russia). It's truly very simple - each book imposes the will of one man on the millions of others in a society. It develops a "cult" of individuals - all susceptible to and vulnerable to the leader's repetitive wording. The cult of Charles Manson was brainwashed into committing nine murders. The cult of Jim Jones (900 people) drank poisonous Kool Aid and they all died - just because their worshiped leader said "drink." Mass mind manipulation was perfected in Germany by Hitler who converted an entire peaceful nation into mass murderers who then slaughtered and killed over six million humans.
Putin spent his KGB spy years in East Germany where people were still loyal to Hitler's philosophical thought. He absorbed this thinking, returned to Russia, and became the second President of Russia and the current ruthless worldwide tyrannical leader. He almost instantly turned Russia into a dictatorship by gathering his loyal KGB buddies. Rapidly, eighty-plus independent reporters were killed in contract-style murders as he assumed control of all media and information. One such woman was shot right outside of my Moscow apartment building. Her dark red blood stained the cold, dirty Moscow snow covered sidewalk. Less than an hour later her body just disappeared.
Catherine Belton, a writer for Financial Times, wrote Putin's People in 2020 (which is quoted in From Democracy to Democrazy, p.85)). She said "My book began as an effort to trace the takeover of the Russian economy by Putin's former KGB associates. But it became an investigation into something more pernicious than that. First research - then events - showed that the kleptocracy of the Putin era was aimed at something more than just filling the pockets of the president's friends. What emerged as a result of the KGB takeover of the economy and the country's political and legal systems - was a regime in which the billions of dollars at Putin's cronies' disposal were to be actively used to undermine and corrupt the institutions and democracies of the West."
So in 2024, here we are in the United States given a choice for our President a man who is loyal to Vladimir Putin. In 2023, Cassidy Hutchinson mentioned that Trump said “he is terrified of being poisoned.” (The Hill, October 5, 2023) Russian KGB contract killers have been known to poison a long list of Russia’s foes including Alexei Navalny. This is almost an admission of Trump's guilt of his relationship with Russia.
U.S. Law 2385 is titled "Advocating Overthrow of Government." A person "shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his/her conviction." Due to the the "slow motion" of American justice, the long list of prejudicial judges appointed by Trump, and Trump's continuous manipulation of the American legal system - he has not been tried for instigating the January 6th insurrection. In fact, justice may never be served if Trump is re-elected - a first step in loosing our democracy.
Donald Trump is an incredibly ignorant man, who went to Russia once too often. He was caught in a typical Russian spy trap without understanding the consequences. Once he was presumably shown the bribery evidence in 2018 at the Helsinki Summit, he began to realize that his life or that of his family could be at stake. It was only a few months after he lost the last election that Ivana Trump died - supposedly an accident, but then that is exactly how Russian contract killers work.
Project 2025 is a guideline to convert our democracy to a one-man show. It will divert money to Trump's friends and his own pockets. It will disparage and even incarcerate his enemies or those who speak out against him. And it will change the lives of every single American within a short period of time.
Elizabeth