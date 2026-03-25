The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
2h

Won't it be ironic if the crimes that finally bring down the House of Trump are insider trading around the Iran war?

Not pedophilia, not tariffs, not DOGE, not "It's Going to be Wild" RFK Jr, not a big pile of Constitutional violations, not his in your face graft, not ICE murders, not the murder of alleged drug runners in boats and so forth.

It's like mobsters of yore who never paid for their murders but went to prison for tax evasion.

Whatever it takes, the American People are abandoning Trump/MAGA in droves. Retribution is coming.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Bill: "So we now have a major war, well into its fourth week, which Trump is threatening to expand to a ground war, all being done without congressional approval, and all the sole responsibility of Donald Trump and his Republican party."

No. The sole responsibility lies with the 77 million people who voted for Trump and his Republican party. For years, there's been solid evidence that the modern GOP is incapable of governing, but because the electorate has the memory of a goldfish, they don't punish the GOP for their ineptitude. *Everything* that is happening right now -- unauthorized wars, spiraling gas prices, long lines at airports, general chaos and confusion -- is happening because 77 million abdicated their civic duty and elected these motherfuckers. The United States is getting its comeuppance, and its about time.

Reply
Share
34 replies
199 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture