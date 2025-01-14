'The Brutalist,' a Near Masterpiece

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) broke down why the PVOD window has settled where it settled. Then they review The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s three-and-a-half hour portrait of artistry and immigration and assimilation in America. (We know this movie isn’t out in most of the country yet, so we tried to keep it pretty spoiler free until minute 30. There is a warning in the audio file, but just as a heads up: stop listening at minute 30 if you’re worried about spoilers!) If you enjoyed listening, please share this episode with a friend!

Share