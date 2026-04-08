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No 1 Potato Boys Fan's avatar
No 1 Potato Boys Fan
1h

They can dress it up however they want, but it’s an absolute fact that when Donny Double Chin showed up, the campus protests dried up instantaneously. Even before all the crackdowns on colleges and universities. Hell, they disappeared almost immediately after Election Day. Another example of Democrats being held to a much different and higher standard than Republicans.

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Robin Luethe's avatar
Robin Luethe
1h

Protester cowards attack Democrats because they feel safe doing so. They are often gutless when they face real opposition. Wish I was wrong about this, but afraid not.

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