1. SSRIs

This is the part where I have to say something about the monster who killed schoolchildren during Mass at a Catholic church in Minneapolis yesterday.

I don’t know what to tell you.

This has happened before and it will happen again. Three thoughts:

(1) The FBI claims this shooting is an act of domestic terrorism. I’m inclined to agree. And it seems as though the domestic terrorist intentionally left a trail of clues online.

Why didn’t the FBI notice these clues? The FBI is in charge of counterterrorism. What has Kash Patel been focused on instead?

Last Friday, when the FBI could have been closing in on the shooter’s final preparations, the Bureau was raiding the home of John Bolton while Patel tweeted about it.

Four days ago Patel was tweeting about his weekend workout, bragging that the Bureau’s “mission” never stops.

Maybe someone whose child is alive today can explain to Director Patel that doing pullups has nothing to do with the FBI’s mission and that instead of going all-in on the “Hegseth/Kennedy challenge” the FBI is supposed to be all-in on counterterrorism.

(2) Speaking of Robert Kennedy, this morning he helpfully suggested that SSRI medications might be to blame in the shooting.

Guns don’t cause school shootings, of course. And it turns out that doors don’t cause school shootings anymore, either. Now it’s SSRIs that cause school shootings.

The lengths to which these ghouls will go to avoid acknowledging reality is astounding.

(3) All I really want is honesty. Mass shootings are the price we pay for the Second Amendment. It’s as simple as 2+2. Why can’t gun defenders just say that?

We make safety tradeoffs all the time in life. Cars create economic mobility by giving people broad access to large pools of jobs in places removed from mass transit. Cars also kill a lot of people every year. We do our best to minimize those deaths, but society has made its peace with them. Americans are never going to give up the economic benefits of cars just to save 40,000 lives per year.

I’m not quite sure what people get out of owning guns, but it must be something incredibly valuable to them. Their insistence on owning guns, with very few restrictions, means that mass shootings—including in schools and churches—will always be part of American life.

Why won’t people just acknowledge that this is a tradeoff they’re willing to make?

2. CDC

But as terrible as the church murders were, what happened at the CDC yesterday was more important. It was yet another sign that Donald Trump is not governing—he is waging war on the American government itself.