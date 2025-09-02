President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Club on September 1, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

1. Koba

Last week Sarah, Sonny, and I sat down for a book movie club discussion about The Death of Stalin. (You can watch it here.) By total coincidence, the show dropped after a 36-hour period in Donald Trump had not been seen and there was speculation that he was unwell.

Fortunately, our Dear Leader is alive and doing great. This afternoon he’s even going to give us a surprise announcement at 2 p.m. I can hardly contain my excitement, comrades.

Yet, as unhappy as it is to contemplate, at some point President Trump will be called home to his eternal reward. The Death of Stalin is a pretty good way to think through what that might look like.

And so, for the first time in a long time, let’s dream together . . .