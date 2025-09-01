The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8
1

What "The Death of Stalin" Says About Trump’s GOP

Bulwark Movie Club!
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sonny Bunch
Sep 01, 2025
∙ Paid
8
1
Share

Sarah, JVL and Sonny take on Armando Iannucci’s 2017 movie, The Death of Stalin—a brutal, hilarious satire about paranoia, sycophancy, and the scramble for power in the aftermath of a dictator’s death.

What movies should we cover next? Leave your suggestions in the comments.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture