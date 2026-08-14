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VTGS's avatar
VTGS
38m

Many thanks. Do any dogs or other pets suffer a cruel fate? I don't like spoilers but I do want to know that much! Thinking of going...

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citizen spot's avatar
citizen spot
13m

Looks like a good ridiculous thrill ride. Off to check the local showtimes.

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