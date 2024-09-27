Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Gender Chasm

Mona Charen
,
Sam Stein
,
Sonny Bunch
, and
William Galston
Sep 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

This week, Sam Stein and Sonny Bunch sit in as The Atlantic's Tim Alberta drops by to discuss the gender gap, how Harris and Trump are navigating appeals to each sex, the Trump campaign "kitchen sink" moment, and Harris's trip to the border.

Leave a comment


Highlights / Lowlights

Mona’s highlight: The impartiality of the DOJ, indicting members of the sitting party in power when they commit crimes.

Tim’s lowlight: The failure to have more than one debate.

Tim’s highlight: The young, hungry, improbable turnaround of the Detroit Tigers.

Sonny’s highlight / lowlight: Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Sam’s highlight: Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season.

Sam’s lowlight: The indictment of Eric Adams.

Bill’s highlight: VP Harris’s economic speech on building and permitting overhaul.


Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
William Galston
Writes William Galston Subscribe
Mona Charen
Sam Stein
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Does Trump's Tough Guy Persona Really Work in World Affairs?
  Mona Charen and Kori Schake
The MAGA Bubble Burst
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston
Tucker Carlson: Anchor on Trump/Vance?
  Mona CharenKim WehleDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and Bill Galston
The New Kamala Harris
  Mona CharenPeter WehnerDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
How Far Can the Vibes Carry Kamala?
  Andrew EggerA.B. StoddardBill Galston, and Linda Chavez
"Rational Exuberance"
  Mona CharenCharlie SykesDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and Bill Galston
With Walz, Harris Can Pivot to the Center
  David FrenchMona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston