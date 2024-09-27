The Gender Chasm

This week, Sam Stein and Sonny Bunch sit in as The Atlantic's Tim Alberta drops by to discuss the gender gap, how Harris and Trump are navigating appeals to each sex, the Trump campaign "kitchen sink" moment, and Harris's trip to the border.

Highlights / Lowlights

Mona’s highlight: The impartiality of the DOJ, indicting members of the sitting party in power when they commit crimes.

Tim’s lowlight: The failure to have more than one debate.

Tim’s highlight: The young, hungry, improbable turnaround of the Detroit Tigers.

Sonny’s highlight / lowlight: Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Sam’s highlight: Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season.

Sam’s lowlight: The indictment of Eric Adams.

Bill’s highlight: VP Harris’s economic speech on building and permitting overhaul.



