Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Republicans Can Ditch the Big Lie at the Debate(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chris Christie is ready to tell GOP voters on August 23 that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. God bless him, as President Joe Biden likes to say, and God bless the (probably mostly) Democrats who sent the former New Jersey governor enough small checks to get him to the debate stage so that he can tell this truth. Christie is going to hammer Trump, in absentia, about everything. And he will hammer the other candidates about Trump. We expect those who have qualified for the debate to have readied their January 6th spin: It wasn’t an insurrection, but violence is never right, but many patriots were expressing heartfelt concerns, etc.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

IT’S TIME TO GET NERVOUS about Hunter Biden. It’s tempting to try to dismiss or ignore it all—the constant “Biden & Son” and “Biden Crime Family” emails, the intrusive attempted shaming over the seventh grandchild, the drug addiction, the unpaid taxes, the illegal gun, the investigation by a prosecutor who was named by Donald Trump, the plea deal that’s now on hold. And why not just tune it out? House Republicans can allege wrongdoing by President Joe Biden, but what did he do? They can even try to impeach him, but why? They’ve been digging and threatening for years, with no proof or evidence to show for it. The case against the Biden who holds a public office does not exist.

READ THE REST

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you.” That’s what Donald Trump posted Friday afternoon on Truth Social. Uh-oh. Experts immediately suggested that a few more posts like that could land a fellow in contempt of court for defiance of an order. Less than 24 hours earlier, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who handled the preliminary proceedings in the new Trump case, had specifically warned him not to try to influence future jurors or to threaten or retaliate against anyone for providing information against him.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Area dogs (Gus & Rusty) enjoy the shade at Prince William Forest Park

Happy Monday! Hope you had a relaxing weekend. I took my dogs for a camping trip in our local national park and they had a blast… until it came to sleeping in the tent. Lesson learned: collapse it next time during the day, or bring something more airy than an A-Frame. The Guardians may have lost, but Jose Ramirez stuck up for clean baseball after Tim Anderson mouthed off when Ramirez told him to cut it out with the hard tags. Ramirez explains Anderson has been disrespecting the game for a while.

Hold onto your butts… DC is facing a summer storm, the prospects of which we haven’t seen since the Derecho of 2012. Stay safe if you’re in the area!

‘Fake’ elector plot raised concerns… over legal peril, indictment shows.

Donald Trump wants to share evidence… With “volunteer attorneys.” What could go wrong? He also wants the judge to know about… Dark Brandon?

With Vivekmentum… Brings scrutiny by the WSJ of the Cincinnati St. Xavier grad (boo!) and his history.

McConnell’s Fancy Farm Experience… Was not a very pleasant one.

Kitchen table vs. Culture War… The Kentucky Governor’s race offers a preview of 2024.

For the GOP in Washington… the point is to flip off the libs.

How 6 Mississippi officers… tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men.

The Blaze, keepin’ it classy… Professional troll Alex Stein wears a tie to Taco Bell, where he’s a jerk. Which one of the 9 principles or 12 values is this, a friend wonders?

The GOP’s war on women… Is just getting started, argues Max Burns.

The “Satanic Panic” is back… writes Matthew Sheffield.

D.C. Democrats go after Ranked Choice Voting… Arguing it violates the city’s charter and the Constitution.

Remember that Cornel West is running? His $500k in tax liens, he says, are a distraction. But hey, a distraction that got his candidacy some attention!

A hand painted CasiOak Diver? Pretty cool if you ask me, but $1,100 is a bit past my price point for a model I already own.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.