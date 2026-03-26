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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
1hEdited

>>> " Instead, the race has been roiled by rumors spread by mid-tier content creators that one candidate was talking trash about another behind closed doors. During campaign stops at New Hampshire’s Red Arrow Diner and Iowa City’s Hamburg Inn, the roiling online drama is all that the actual press corps is asking the candidates about."

I think there's a good bit of difference between what very online people see or think about the sorts of news that gains traction on social media, versus reality.

It's not that what people post on social media isn't at all important, it obviously has some impacts (or you might say -influence-?) on things in the real world.

It's just that social media is not real, it's all astro-turfed, it's all algorithmically curated to enflame people's passions and bypass the cerebrum/cerebellum and go straight into their amygdalas. People will say they're sooooo mad about something online and then once they put their phone down they actually don't care at all about it. I don't think the Talrico / Crockett / Alred race comments actually had much impact in Texas from what I've seen of the polling, results, exit polling, etc.

I think the real-world stuff is what really matters to voters, and substantive stuff is actually what people are thinking about in polling booths.

Now that said -- traditional mainstream media is decrepit and dying, so I will not be surprised if the media can't help but talk about fake social media stuff in January 2028. But that is a story about the institutional decay of the "actual press corps."

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Steven Insertname's avatar
Steven Insertname
1h

I keep hoping the American people will get tired of the conspiracy theory, over-hyped drama factories that is social media and table pounding "influencers", but have been nothing but disappointed. Jerry Springer and Real Housewives and their diaper-throwing tantrums get the attention and the clicks.

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