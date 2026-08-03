The Iranian Doom Loop (w/ Robert Parkinson)

Eric begins with major show news before pivoting to the jackassery of the week with Eliot. They then analyze Trump’s interactions with Bibi Netanyahu and Vladimir Zelensky at Lindsey Graham’s funeral and discuss the ways in which the Iranian and Ukrainian wars are increasingly intertwined. The two discuss Iran’s ongoing unwillingness to “take yes for an answer” as evidenced by their recent strikes across the region. Historian and Professor Robert Parkinson then joins the show to discuss his recent book Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence. Parkinson explains his focus on the twenty-seven colonial grievances listed in the Declaration, the crown’s misjudgments in attempting to address colonial discontent, and Thomas Jefferson’s additional two grievances that were edited out--among other topics.

Greg Jaffe & Kate Kelly in the New York Times on Adm. Daryl Caudle:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/26/us/politics/caudle-navy-hegseth-parlatore-promotion.html

Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence:

https://a.co/d/0bPfR7hl

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

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