I realize I promised you Russia–Ukraine today. It’ll have to wait. Meanwhile, you can tide yourself over with the articles we’ve published by Cathy Young and Nick Grossman. —JVL

(Photo via Truth Social)

1. n00b

Two weeks ago the federal government released jobs data for July and it was bad so the president fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is absolutely a thing that happens in first-world governments.

Yesterday the president announced his nominee for this post. The gentleman’s name is E.J. Antoni, a 37-year-old economist at the Heritage Foundation. Let me share his credentials with you:

That’s it. That’s the full CV. He wrote some pieces for Townhall, Breitbart, and the Federalist, went on Fox News, and now he’ll be running an organization of 2,000 economic specialists.

I know what you’re thinking: How droll. What an embarrassment. This is preposterous.

But I’m here to tell you that this is not preposterous, at all. It’s sinister.

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s waging war on the very idea of truth. And he’s