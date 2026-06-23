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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
17m

You know things are really bad when Morning Shots doesn't have the space to mention that the outgoing Director of National Intelligence was taking orders from a Hare Krishna cult leader.

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Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
18m

Democrats like Mark Warner seem to be faxing in their statements of "concern" from like 1995.

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