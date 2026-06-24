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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
3h

"watching your eight millionth1 Trump rally"

Andrew,

Why didn't you go into a line of work more enjoyable? Like pumping septic tanks?

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Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
3h

Thanks, Andrew for another beautifully written piece complete with this sentence: "Islamist regimes abroad and single-celled organisms at home keep disobeying his extremely clear instructions, no matter how many bombs or gallon jugs of hydrogen peroxide he sends their way"

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