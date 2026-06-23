Sen. Mark Warner joins Sam Stein for his take on the chaos surrounding acting DNI Bill Pulte, alarming reports of potential firings inside the intelligence community, and why Warner believes Pulte poses a national security risk. They also dive into explosive questions surrounding former DNI Tulsi Gabbard after reports detailing her ties to a cult and why those revelations surfaced only after she left office. Plus, Warner weighs in on Trump’s Iran negotiations, the lack of congressional oversight, and what lawmakers still don’t know about the administration’s plans.
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Trump's Intel Pick Wanted to Take America's Secrets Home (w/ Sen. Mark Warner)
Jun 23, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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