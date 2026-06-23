The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump's Intel Pick Wanted to Take America's Secrets Home (w/ Sen. Mark Warner)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jun 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Sen. Mark Warner joins Sam Stein for his take on the chaos surrounding acting DNI Bill Pulte, alarming reports of potential firings inside the intelligence community, and why Warner believes Pulte poses a national security risk. They also dive into explosive questions surrounding former DNI Tulsi Gabbard after reports detailing her ties to a cult and why those revelations surfaced only after she left office. Plus, Warner weighs in on Trump’s Iran negotiations, the lack of congressional oversight, and what lawmakers still don’t know about the administration’s plans.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture