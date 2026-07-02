(Illustrations by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark )

THE DSA WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC COALITION is having a bit of a moment. Three Zohran Mamdani–endorsed congressional candidates won their primaries recently, sweeping aside more moderate challengers. This week in Colorado, socialist Melat Kiros routed Rep. Diana DeGette, a nearly three-decade incumbent who has served in the House longer than Kiros has been alive.

There’s talk of a Democratic Tea Party, an insurgent movement that’s poised to finish the job that Bernie Sanders started a decade ago: taking over the party and shoving it in a more populist direction.

So, is Democratic socialism the new hotness? Should mainstream Democrats panic? I don’t think so. But mainstream Democrats do need to wake up to what their voters are demanding.

Here’s what I can tell you from my focus groups: