The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Phoebe McCormack's avatar
Phoebe McCormack
1h

So well said.

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Parrhizzia's avatar
Parrhizzia
2hEdited

The Bulwark can't stop, won't stop hating on the left. Is this the ... what? ... 12th? ... anti-Left article since the beginning of the Piker discourse?

You guys REALLY got the memo - crush Piker no matter what. ThirdWay, FDD, AIPAC, and the ADL will be proud.

You would prefer to lose to Trump than end unconditional support for Israel or make Democratic billionaire donors pay an extra cent in taxes.

So much for the big tent.

Good luck with that strategy.

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