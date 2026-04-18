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COME JOIN US IN CALIFORNIA! May 20: Bulwark Live in San Diego at the Balboa Theatre featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam Bulwark Live San Diego May 21: Bulwark Live in Los Angeles at the The Novo featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam Bulwark Live Los Angeles

On The Bulwark on Sunday, NYU law professor Ryan Goodman joins Bill Kristol to discuss how surveillance powers could be used—and abused—by the Donald Trump administration. Plus, a broader look at Trump’s escalating clashes with the rule of law and what, if anything, Congress can still do to push back.

Watch on Substack or YouTube at Noon Eastern on Sunday.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The best free restaurant bread in America… Come take a journey with Caity Weaver at The Atlantic, as she finds the best free restaurant bread in America. (I’ve had it! It’s good!)

Joe Rogan’s down on Trump and MAGA — but he’s still hardcore MAHA… “The influential podcaster continues to spread RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine gospel — and a new poll shows more Americans are growing comfortable with having measles back…” writes Anthony Fisher at MS NOW.

The Shocking Secrets of Madison Square Garden’s Surveillance Machine… Read Noah Shachtman and Robert Silverman’s amazing cover story at WIRED.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.