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Jake's avatar
Jake
1hEdited

Growing older is interesting. At one moment you are 25 years old and excited about the prospect of Obama running for President because he is running against the status quo. Like I said, you're 25 years old and what did status quo do for you? The economy is on the brink of collapse. You have student loans because your working class parents made too much for decent financial aid, but not enough to help you with college. The war in Iraq is going poorly and Democrats are too scared to say anything. Why do we want another status quo Clinton when this guy representing your adopted home is speaking directly to your concerns?

Then one day you look up and you're 44 years old. One thing that is the same is the status quo is still letting you and everybody else around you down. Bring on some creative destruction. Who looks at the state of the Democratic Party and thinks, "what we need is for them to stay the same." We need to shake up the status quo from time to time. Last time Democrats went 8 years between Clinton and Obama. We are coming up on 20 years between Obama and what’s next. So, I think we are past due.

Thank you for your service, 70+ year old members of Congress, but it's time for you to enjoy retirement.

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AdamV's avatar
AdamV
1h

What was the problem with the enshittification newsletter? I thought that was a pretty strong piece.

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