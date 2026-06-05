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Tobias Carroll's avatar
Tobias Carroll
25m

A couple of weeks ago, I watched Ben Wheatley's BULK, and one of the most delightful things about it came during the end credits, where Wheatley wrote out instructions for anyone looking to try out the film's very low-budget special effects techniques in their own projects. The effects in question are, at times, intentionally janky, but there's a real sense of "how can we make a reality-spanning science fiction movie with no budget and one location" running throughout. The ingenuity present there feels like a really sharp rejoinder to, basically, everything having to do with AI in 2026 a.d.

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Maxdaddio's avatar
Maxdaddio
2m

"Unleashing scores of Scorsese's" quote makes me wonder if these Tech Bro "creatives" don't really understand art making at all. They seem to see the work itself...the storyboarding, the text analysis, the working around constraints...as a problem. And that the art is just the end result, so why don't we just jump to it. But the work IS the art. The final piece only is art because of the work involved in not just creating it...but BUILDING it. I'm a working theater artist and theater educator, and without the rehearsals and the text analysis and the dramaturgy and the vision boarding etc, what we show the public on opening night would not be art. It might be entertaining, but it will not have the depth the work gives it. The work of creating and building art is not a problem to overcome; it is the essence of the creation.

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