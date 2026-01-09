The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Warren's avatar
Paula Warren
12m

I wonder whether the lack of artistic innovation and interest in what we see is one reason for the apparent rise in participation. I'm surrounded by people doing art of some sort, and one thing the technology has made easy is on-line courses, sharing art, creating art communities, etc. And I think in some communities - basketry for example - there is a lot of innovation and it isn't all conformity with what's popular on Instagram right now. I'm seeing artists with distinctive voices, doing their own thing really well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Ackerman's avatar
James Ackerman
31m

The humor in "Dead Man’s Wire" sounds comparable to the dark humor in last year's "Caught Stealing."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture