User's avatar
Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Feb 11, 2023

I left the Catholic church about 15 years ago..priests behaving badly wasn't the issue really--anybody who read Dante and the Decameron in western civ shouldn't be surprised. But priests behaving badly having the power to decide whose marriages are valid and who can set an impossible standard for sexual activity--even within a marriage! That was the last straw for me. Get your own house in order before you tell me why I can't even use birth control. Still a practicing Christian though--just moved across the Thames.

As a protestant convert (sounds weird to think of myself that way-Catholicism is so much more than a denominational preference) it amuses me no end, and sometimes even shocks me, at how fundamentally protestant American Catholics are. I am not talking about the CEO's or even the "cafeteria Catholics." I'm looking at the RadTrad Catholic mafia. They claim to be better Catholics than the divorcing, contracepting, novus ordo rabble and yet they openly disrespect the Vicar of Christ on earth--giving scandal to the church with their disobedience. I'm old enough to remember when dissing the Pope would probably open a trap door and you'd drop straight into hell.

You can't have it both ways. If you are a traditional Catholic, then Pope Francis should have your respect and obedience. God put him there, according to Catholic teaching. If there is something you disagree with, then chances are it's you--not God or the Pope--that is in error. If you can't handle that core Catholic teaching then maybe think about your own arrogance.

Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
Feb 11, 2023

Relative to the Secret Pod discussion of Anna Polina DeVolder, my takeaway was that while she certainly isn't at the George Santos number of standard deviations from normal, she isn't anywhere in the zip code of normal either.

With the name changes, the false claims of Jewish ancestry, the lies about crimes being committed against her, the ease with which she changes stripes both personal and political, she's getting pretty close to Santos territory. And if Santos remains unsanctioned and held unaccountable by his own party, don't think that Luna isn't taking note.

Just because Luna isn't currently as blatant a liar as George Santos doesn't mean she isn't as bad. What it does show IMO is another example of how just how weak a leader Kevin McCarthy is and how low the standards are on the republican side of the aisle.

