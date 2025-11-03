The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LaVerne Wheeler's avatar
LaVerne Wheeler
24m

"Polls show Mamdani hovering around 50 percent, well below the 63 percent of the vote that Kamala Harris won in New York City in 2024."

If Mr. Mamdani was running for President, this might be an argument against. He is running for Mayor of NYC, in a three way race. Somehow 50% of NYC votes seems to be a REAL front runner. Cuomo and Sliwa get to carve up the other 50% however they choose. And if DEM's scepticism is meant to suggest that Sliwa votes may wind up in Cuomo's box, or vice versa - not bloody likely. Not at all the same New Yorkers.

As long as DEMs and journalists continue to present these false equivalencies they will continue to muddy their message to Voters, and lose the big ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam's avatar
Adam
26m

I mean, it's pretty clear to me that the reason that Mamdani is lagging behind Harris's vote share in the polls is because Cuomo is hanging around and splitting the Dem vote. This is pretty lazy political analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture