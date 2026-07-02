The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Taylor's avatar
Jim Taylor
23m

We need a high ranking Native American to speak out and put Stephen Miller in his place about exactly what being “nativist” is really about. I don’t know who it would be but Count Dracula needs to be put in his place in an embarrassing manner. There’s someone out there that could do this in an awesome manner. I am sooooo sick of that guy’s 💩…

Reply
Share
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
27m

Bill: "This, sadly, is America at 250."

Or maybe this is exactly what a plurality of the electorate wanted.

Reply
Share
3 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture