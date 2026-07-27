Hey fam -

The hiatus is over. JVL and I are back with another Triad Video Mailbag. It will drop this Friday, July 31.

In the previous edition, we covered:

How can prevent our retirement funds from being impacted by SpaceX stock?

Why are the governors of Virginia and New Jersey letting Democrats down?

What will The Bulwark look like after Trump?

Can James Talarico actually win Texas?

How can we raise our kids to be good citizens?

. . . and more of your burning questions.

You can watch our first four installments of “Ask JVL” here.

Leave us questions for our next edition of “Ask JVL” in the comments on this post. We’ll pin this to the top of the Triad channel on the site and remind you of the link throughout the week.

Ask JVL

Questions can be whatever is on your mind. Was there something JVL needs to explain more from a recent Triad? Something he hasn’t addressed lately that you’d like to hear more about?

If you posted a question last time that didn’t get picked, feel free to post it here again. There were so many good, worthy questions.



Before you pose a question, please look through the existing questions and upvote (by clicking the 🩶) those you most wish to explore, and thread your replies if you have similar questions or follow-ups. Upvoted comments float to the top, letting us know what’s most important to the community for us to answer.

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