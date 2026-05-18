Hey fam -



Thank you all for your thoughtful questions on the last Triad Video Mailbag. We’re planning another one for Friday, May 22.

In the previous edition, we covered:

How might the UAE leaving OPEC impact the petrodollar?

Is left-wing populism is the right move for Democrats ahead of 2028?

Should we expand the House of Representatives to counteract gerrymandering?

Why does Jasmine dislike Rahm Emanuel?

What is JVL’s complicated history with Tucker Carlson?

Why didn't JVL vote in New Jersey’s special election?

What can Americans can be proud of today?

. . . and more of your burning questions.

You can watch out first two installments here.

Leave us questions for our next edition of “Ask JVL” in the comments on this post. We’ll pin this to the top of the Triad channel on the site and remind you of the link throughout the week.

Ask JVL

Questions can be whatever is on your mind. Was there something JVL needs to explain more from a recent Triad? Something he hasn’t dealt with lately that you’d like to hear more about?

If you posted a question last time that didn’t get picked, feel free to post it here again. There were so many good, worthy questions.



Before you pose a question, please look through the existing questions and upvote (by clicking the 🩶) those you most wish to explore, and thread your replies if you have similar questions or follow-ups. Upvoted comments float to the top, letting us know what’s most important to the community for us to answer.

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