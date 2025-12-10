The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
1h

Thank you Will for putting this article together. It’s extremely important to document the hate-filled rhetoric that is spewing forth from this administration. Enough is enough, American’s of all political stripes must speak out against this. This is not who we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture