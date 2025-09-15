The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Court's avatar
David Court
4m

We need to start calling groups by their current name and initials, not those imposed on it in the past by those woke "liberals". Perhaps the Feckless Felon will decide that they should be named in his image (Golden Calf for Golden Tan?). So, I propose another of thoses all-purpose Executive Orders, one that clarifies that ICE is now TST. Who needs an "Immigration and Customs Enforcement" gang, and since SS is historically accurate but taken by another fascist, "Trump's Storm Troopers" fits the job description much better?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TomD's avatar
TomD
21m

It must drive Stephen Miller crazy that "...the [actual] “worst of the worst”: criminals, rapists, and “violent thugs” are incarcerated, and cannot be deported without setting them free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture