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Guy's avatar
Guy
17h

I have often thought that the Dems should steal the issue entirely from the Republicans. Put together a comprehensive immigration plan that has real border control, improved legal resources for faster processing, a merit-based point system that rewards skills and family connections, and it's based on both empathy and fairness. It could be a hugely powerful election motivator and they just can't seem to break through in their thinking. Disappointing.

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Sondra Slonim's avatar
Sondra Slonim
17h

Dems need to grow a pair. Oh, wait, they needed to do that when Obama was denied the opportunity to put a judge on the bench. Their utter silence has made them complicit with the repondscums.

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