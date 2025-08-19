The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Justin Lee
2h

Thank you for mentioning what's going on on the floor of the Texas House. For those of you skipped down to the Cheap Shot, the Texas government has locked a Democratic member of the Texas House on the floor of the House until Wednesday. She cannot leave, because she refused to sign a document giving state troopers permission to follow her everywhere she goes and arrest her any time they want.

Fascism is here, folks, and Texas is leading the way.

2h

My prediction is even Dems do well in the midterms, their new members will not be sworn in. The NC Supreme Court race last year will be replayed in almost every close race. Congress will basically be nuked and Trump will issue executive order after executive order to consolidate power. Whether the people will stand idle when that happens is the question.

