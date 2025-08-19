The Bulwark

Trump's Ukraine Sellout, AI Boyfriends, and The Sydney Sweeney Flop

Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Aug 19, 2025
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky break down the bizarre Trump-Zelensky meeting and the disturbing implications of Trump's apparent willingness to appease Putin, including a look at rumored "Golan Heights style" occupation plans for Ukraine. They also take a look at the alarming rise of AI romantic relationships, "AI psychosis," and Meta's fight against AI regulation. Lastly, they dissect the "anti-woke" misfire of Sydney Sweeney's film "Americana" and its financial flop, questioning the real consequences of aligning with the MAGA brand.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

