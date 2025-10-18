Young Republican’s Backstabbing Saga EXPOSED (w/ Raven Schwam-Curtis)

Raven Schwam-Curtis speaks on resisting fascism through edutainment, documenting ICE raids in Chicago, and why platforms are failing progressive creators. Plus, Cameron does detective work into the leaked Young Republicans group chat, revealing systemic racism, anti-Semitism, and gas chamber jokes from GOP insiders.
Follow Raven here: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube
Watch, listen, and leave a comment.
Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod
FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.