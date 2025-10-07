The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Community Scares Off ICE Goons & A.I. “Friend” SPIES On You!

Tim Miller's avatar
Cameron Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cameron Kasky
Oct 07, 2025
16
4
Tim and Cam unpack a viral video out of Chicago where a neighborhood stood up to masked ICE agents, and what it says about America’s growing resistance to faceless state power. Then they take a hard turn into something even creepier: Friend.com, a new AI “wearable” that listens to your life, remembers everything you say, and calls itself your best friend.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

