Palmer Luckey, The MAGA Billionaire Who Ate His Boogers

Cam Kasky and Tim Miller dissect how John Fetterman went from progressive folk hero to MAGA apologist, missing political layups and parroting Trump-friendly talking points. They break down the myth of the populist Democrat, and whether candidates like Graham Platner represent the next generation of Fetterman-style flameouts or a genuine chance at redemption. They also go into the bizarre world of pro-natalist billionaires like Palmer Luckey, the Oculus founder now pushing child marriage, eugenics-lite rhetoric, and far-right politics from Silicon Valley.
