A Big Announcement & A New Dem Candidate! (w/ Matt Little)

Tim Miller
and
Cameron Kasky
Nov 01, 2025
Cam and Tim reveal a slight change in programming going foward, and then interview Matt Little, a gifted shitposter running for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. They discuss winning strategies for Democrats, the politics of redemption, and answer some questions from fans and r/AskMenAdvice.

You can find Matt’s campaign and platform here

This post is for paid subscribers

