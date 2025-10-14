The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
2

Barron Goes Corrupt and Vivek Faces Racism at TPUSA!

Tim Miller's avatar
Cameron Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cameron Kasky
Oct 14, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

This week on FYPod, Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller break down one of the strangest stories yet: Barron Trump being floated for a leadership role at TikTok as the platform transitions to U.S. ownership. They also dive into Vivek Ramaswamy’s rough reception at a Turning Point USA event, and what his experience reveals about racism and hypocrisy within the GOP’s youth movement.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture