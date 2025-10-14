Barron Goes Corrupt and Vivek Faces Racism at TPUSA!

This week on FYPod, Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller break down one of the strangest stories yet: Barron Trump being floated for a leadership role at TikTok as the platform transitions to U.S. ownership. They also dive into Vivek Ramaswamy’s rough reception at a Turning Point USA event, and what his experience reveals about racism and hypocrisy within the GOP’s youth movement.
