Cam’s Gone & Things Are Getting Weirder (w/ Tahra Hoops)

Tim Miller welcomes Tahra Hoops back to FYPod. They talk about the Groyper creep inside DC, Tucker’s weak defense of Nick Fuentes, the economy’s “vibe-cession,” and what’s actually going on with young men right now. They also get into housing fights, online rage farming, and whether you should keep seeing a Trump-leaning med student. Plus: why the world needs a few woke fit bros.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.