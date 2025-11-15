Cam’s Gone & Things Are Getting Weirder (w/ Tahra Hoops)

Tim Miller welcomes Tahra Hoops back to FYPod. They talk about the Groyper creep inside DC, Tucker’s weak defense of Nick Fuentes, the economy’s “vibe-cession,” and what’s actually going on with young men right now. They also get into housing fights, online rage farming, and whether you should keep seeing a Trump-leaning med student. Plus: why the world needs a few woke fit bros.
