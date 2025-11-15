The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Cam’s Gone & Things Are Getting Weirder (w/ Tahra Hoops)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller welcomes Tahra Hoops back to FYPod. They talk about the Groyper creep inside DC, Tucker’s weak defense of Nick Fuentes, the economy’s “vibe-cession,” and what’s actually going on with young men right now. They also get into housing fights, online rage farming, and whether you should keep seeing a Trump-leaning med student. Plus: why the world needs a few woke fit bros.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture