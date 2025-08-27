The Bulwark

Charles Long
4m

But wait…Trump said restaurants are packed and people are flocking to the city because it’s “hot.” Freaking liar - and no one ever challenges him with actual data. It’s a disgusting time to be alive and I just can’t imagine what our country will look like in a few years. Horrifying

2m

I'm struck by the hilarious stupidity of the statement that "new restaurants are opening up." Yep, that's how the business works. Someone out of the blue thinks, hey I'm going to open a restaurant in the two weeks since Trump saved the city. As if opening restaurants is easy and can be done on a whim! Just as idiotic as his predictions that factories are just going to pop up all over the place in no time because of tariffs.

