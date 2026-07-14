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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
23m

Bill: "But, you say: Our country is better than our government."

If this were true, Donald Trump would have been blown out in 2024.

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Riverside's avatar
Riverside
18m

A brief verbal exchange that purportedly took place between an American colonel and a North Vietnamese colonel in 1975 during the negotiations that ended the Vietnam War illustrates the importance of good military strategy. The American colonel, Harry G. Summers Jr., said: “You know you never defeated us on the battlefield.” His North Vietnamese counterpart, Colonel Tu, paused a moment, then replied: “That may be so, but it is also irrelevant.”

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