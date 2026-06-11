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Allan Silberstein's avatar
Allan Silberstein
1h

And we still do nothing to stop him from killing us. Most of the population has no idea about how all of us are being fucked by Trump and that is just sad!!

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Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
1h

The El Niño to top all El Niños enters the chat

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