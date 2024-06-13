Photo by Mattie Neretin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since he encouraged a violent mob to lay siege to the building more than three years ago.

Trump didn’t actually enter the Capitol but instead addressed a group of Republican lawmakers at the Capitol Hill Club, a private establishment where Republicans hold fundraisers, socialize, and sometimes drink to excess. It is located directly across the street from the U.S. House office buildings; right next door are the Republican National Committee and the GOP’s House campaign arm, the NRCC. The alley behind the Capitol Hill Club is also where a still-unidentified individual planted a pipe bomb on January 6th.

Many GOP lawmakers were eager to hear from their leader, who is set to become the Republican presidential nominee after being convicted of 34 felonies last month.