The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E Louise Belanger's avatar
E Louise Belanger
30m

Is there no bottom to this cretin?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
30m

He has no bottom. He just gets worse and worse for his selfish billionaires

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture