The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly Hickok's avatar
Molly Hickok
2h

The country will not change until enough people suffer enough pain that they come to their senses and realize that MAGA is a lie. I am profoundly sorry that the rest of us have to be dragged along with this insanity and I wish there was some way that we could secede/leave the country en masse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
2h

The fact that we just live in The Onion now is not lost on me. How do these Republicans look themselves in the mirror with their disgusting sycophancy?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture