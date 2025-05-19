Trump Fired Her For Not Giving Mel Gibson His Guns Back!

Former U.S. pardon attorney Liz Oyer was fired after refusing to recommend restoring Mel Gibson’s gun rights. She speaks out about Trump’s abuse of the pardon system to reward allies and donors, DOJ intimidation tactics, and her fight to bring transparency to a secretive and corrupt process.

Liz Oyer Substack

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.