The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
steve robertshaw's avatar
steve robertshaw
5mEdited

Thanks for making me laugh in the first paragraph (I badly needed one). After downward revisions and trends (job numbers are only one of many data points) -"We can expect trump to declare that this is Joe Biden's economy now"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
3m

The next Democratic president should turn the White House ballroom into a museum of corruption, like the Ukrainians did with the Yanukovych residence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture