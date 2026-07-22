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Old Chemist 11's avatar
Old Chemist 11
1h

"It strains credulity to think any senators actually believe Blanche."

You can bet the national debt that most GOP senators do NOT believe him. But their first obligation is to the cult.

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Keith Wresch's avatar
Keith Wresch
1h

What exactly will those tourists flocking to Lebanon, now that Trump has *directed* our airlines to fly to Beirut see? The massive refugee displacement from war in the South, persistent bombing of Beirut, stories and pictures of the destruction of everything in the South of the country to tours of the battle lines? I am pretty sure an influx of American tourists flocking to Lebanon is not something Bibi has on his bingo card. What could possibly go wrong with this scenario.

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