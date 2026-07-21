This Deranged New Campaign Ad Creeped Us Out!

Sarah, JVL, and False Flag author Will Sommer (sitting in for Tim) discuss:

Whether Laura Loomer is one of the adults in MAGA-land? I’m Ron Burgundy?

The state of the Iran War.

The ridiculous AI advertisement being run by a Ted Cruz-aligned outside group in Florida (and the whacky candidates in the ad).

The unfolding special Republican primary for Senate in South Carolina

The Michigan Senate race...and how all of the online conventional wisdom stacks up with reality.

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Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

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