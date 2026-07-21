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This Deranged New Campaign Ad Creeped Us Out!

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Will Sommer
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah, JVL, and False Flag author Will Sommer (sitting in for Tim) discuss:

  • Whether Laura Loomer is one of the adults in MAGA-land? I’m Ron Burgundy?

  • The state of the Iran War.

  • The ridiculous AI advertisement being run by a Ted Cruz-aligned outside group in Florida (and the whacky candidates in the ad).

  • The unfolding special Republican primary for Senate in South Carolina

  • The Michigan Senate race...and how all of the online conventional wisdom stacks up with reality.

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Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

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