Sarah's Latest Focus Group Almost Broke JVL's Brain

The whole gang is back together, for the last time until August. Tim, Sarah, and JVL discuss:



- Two more killings by ICE officers. JVL asks whether we're getting numb to this. No one on this show is numb.

- Trump's aborted plan to toll the Strait of Hormuz--and whether it was an act of war.

- Sarah lets Todd Blanche (and Republican senators) have it.

- After JVL's wifi goes bad, Tim and Sarah discuss Tim's interview with Pete Buttigieg, and why Tim is glad Josh Shapiro isn't wading into intra-Democratic turf wars.

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Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

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