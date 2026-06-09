The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Booed at the NBA Finals, Stormed Off NBC—Trump Is DOWN BAD

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Jun 09, 2026
∙ Paid

The gang is back together, and the U.S. and Iran are back at war...maybe? Tim, Sarah, and JVL discuss the latest in Iran, Donald Trump storming off of Meet the Press, the 'stolen election' freakout in Los Angeles, Todd Blanche's nomination as Attorney General, and JVL's Triad about former DHS commander Greg Bovino (kinda sorta maybe) eyeing a presidential run.

Plus: Graham Platner, Lindsey Graham's primary in South Carolina, and the gang reacts to a completely wild AI-generated ad of...James Talarico in a dress? Finally, Tim debriefs on his interview with a Silicon Valley vibes-whisperer.

Read JVL's Triad, here.
Watch Tim's interview with Jason Calacanis, here.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture